RJ Mitte Was 'So Positive' Weeks Before He Died by Suicide

RJ Mitte was making plans for the future and talking about new movies and philanthropy just weeks before his death ... according to podcast host Joe Vulpis, who tells TMZ he was stunned to learn RJ was dead.

Joe tells TMZ ... he filmed an episode of "The Joe Vulpis Podcast" with the late "Breaking Bad" star about two weeks ago ... describing RJ as "so positive" and "one of the most kind and genuine people [he] got to speak with."

The podcast host tells TMZ ... "His passing is super surprising because he was so grounded and down to earth."

Joe says RJ was deeply committed to his philanthropic work and was passionate about giving back.

Joe says the two spent additional time together after recording, talking about life and what was coming next. He tells us he specifically asked RJ what he had on the horizon ... and the "Breaking Bad" star told him he was focused on continuing his charitable efforts while working on movies and television projects.

RJ also told Joe he'd just signed on for another movie and was promoting his project "Talking to Strangers."

Play video content Video: RJ Mitte Says Breaking Bad Cast Remains Close 20 Years Later The Joe Vulpis Podcast

RJ's podcast episode was released October 5, and a clip from the conversation was among his recent social media posts. During the interview, the actor reflected on his years playing Walter White Jr. on "Breaking Bad" and its lasting impact.

RJ was also known for his advocacy and philanthropy, particularly his work supporting people with disabilities.

We broke the story ... RJ died by suicide in his Texas home on Monday. Law enforcement says the investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been publicly disclosed.