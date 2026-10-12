Hollywood Stuntman James Lew's Cause of Death Revealed

Cause of Death Revealed

James Lew, the Hollywood stuntman and martial artist, died from congestive heart failure ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained Lew's death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which shows he died August 23 at an assisted living facility in L.A.

The document lists "end-stage congestive heart failure" as his cause of death. No other significant conditions were listed.

As we first reported ... Lew's wife, Jordanna, told us he died at 73 after battling unspecified health issues.

Lew worked as a stunt coordinator and fight stuntman on dozens of movies, including "Star Trek," "Rush Hour," "Lethal Weapon 4," "Action Jackson," and "Timecop."

Fans may also remember him from his hilarious fight scene with Charlie Sheen in "Hot Shots! Part Deux."