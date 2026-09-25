Hollywood Stuntman James Lew's Will Divides Wealth Among Family, Friends & Stunt Community

Legendary Hollywood stuntman James Lew spread his wealth after his death ... his will calls for the distribution of his property among friends, family, and his stuntman associates.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Lew signed a will back in April that doles out his various gifts from his estate ... including his Primetime Emmy Award, which he gave to the Stuntmen's Association.

And while he said he was separated from his estranged wife, Jordanna, at the time of writing the will ... he still gave her his home in British Columbia.

Meanwhile, all the rest of his property and assets were divided evenly among three of his friends and two siblings. The probate docs list $440K in personal property, although it's unclear if there are any separate trusts.

As we reported ... James -- who was known for his stunts in films like "Rush Hour," "Star Trek," and "Lethal Weapon 4" -- died in August after suffering from unspecified health issues.