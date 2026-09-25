Pennsylvania Pediatric Doctor Fatally Stabbed, Wife Wounded by Man Claiming to Be God

A pediatric physician was fatally stabbed, and his wife has been left critically injured ... after a man in his underwear claiming to be God allegedly broke into their home and attacked them in their sleep with a knife.

Dr. Idris Evans -- who was a pediatric critical care doctor at a children's hospital -- was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital ... WPXI reported.

His wife -- who was also wounded in the attack -- rushed next door to a neighbor's to call 911 ... and thankfully their two kids also escaped the home in time ... according to WPXI.

When Allegheny County Police arrived ... they say they found a very violent scene with Dr. Evans suffering "multiple severe stab wounds and lacerations to his trunk."

Assistant Superintendent of the Allegheny County Police Department, Vic Joseph, told WPXI ... "Bedroom furniture broken, mirrors broken. It was a very graphic scene."

The suspect -- identified as Elijah Hemingway, 32 -- had allegedly broken into the Evans' Edgewood home through a back window.

Evans' wife says her husband called out Elijah by name during the attack as the pair tried fighting off their alleged assailant.

Eventually, Elijah allegedly asked Evans' wife for her car keys before cops say they found him bleeding and incapacitated in a neighboring backyard. According to local outlets, Elijah was seen in the back of an ambulance after the fatal incident.