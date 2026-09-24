'Love & Hip Hop' Sidney Starr Tells Judge She's Too Famous For Jail

Reality star Sidney Starr basically claims she is too famous for jail ... a new tactic in her renewed attempt to get out on bond.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the former "Love & Hip Hop" star, who is facing child molestation charges, says she has no criminal history and poses no danger to the community if released pending her trial.

Her lawyer said incarceration is having "adverse effects" on her physical and mental health ... and says Sidney is a celeb who is "recognizable to a sizeable portion of the jail population."

Sidney's fame comes with a price ... she says she is "continually pressured by other jail inmates for money, and has had her personal identification number for the jail's video communication system stolen and used by other inmates."

She said she would be willing to submit to home confinement with GPS monitoring and promised to obey any social media restrictions.

The entertainer attached a letter from her dad in support of her request for bond. In the letter, he says, "I am her father, and I would like to say that Sidney has always been a good person."

As TMZ first reported, Sidney was arrested at a Georgia hotel after a young man's parents called police.