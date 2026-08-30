'Love & Hip Hop' Sidney Starr: Prosecutors Want to Keep Teen Accuser’s Sex History in Court

Sidney Starr is heading back to court this week in her child molestation case ... and prosecutors are already trying to limit what can be said about the alleged victim's sexual history.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, prosecutors filed a rape shield motion Thursday in the criminal case against the "Love & Hip Hop" alum.

The motion asks the judge to keep the alleged victim's past sex life from being brought up in court, unless the law allows it.

The filing comes just days after Sidney was denied bond and ordered to remain locked up while the charges are pending.

As we reported ... Sidney was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with sodomy, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16.

Police say Sidney met the male at an Embassy Suites in Hapeville and went back to her hotel room with him. Sidney told investigators he told her he was 18 ... while his parents told cops he was under 16.

Sidney has denied the allegations and vowed to fight the case.

Court records also show prosecutors filed a certificate of discovery and a notice of prosecution's intent Thursday.