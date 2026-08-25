'Love & Hip Hop' Sidney Starr Denied Bond in Child Molestation Case

Sidney Starr was denied bond in her child molestation and sodomy case in Georgia.

The state had recommended a no-bond status for the "Love & Hip Hop" alum, who has been charged with sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16, and aggravated child molestation.

The alleged victim's mother spoke in court, telling the judge her son needs "intensive therapy" in order to heal from the alleged assault ... according to multiple reports.

She asked the judge to deny Starr's bond, saying ... "At this age, when he should feel safe, innocent, and protected, he is now forced to cope with trauma that no child should have to ever endure."

The alleged victim's mother continued ... "We'll do anything possible to remain strong for our child, but our family feels as though our sense of safety and normalcy has been taken away."

Meanwhile, the defense argued that Starr isn't a flight risk because of her "good nature" and ties to Georgia.

An investigator also discussed details about the allegations against Starr. They said she told Hapeville detectives that she engaged in sexual contact with a person she called "Larry."

According to the investigator, "Larry" is a minor who left the room afterward and also identified Starr.

The reality TV personality told cops the male had gotten in the elevator with her at the Embassy Suites Hotel and went to her room after telling her he was 18.