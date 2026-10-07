AEW Star PAC 911 Audio Reveals He Wasn't Breathing When Call Was Placed

Play video content Video: AEW Star PAC’s 911 Call Reveals He Wasn’t Breathing When Help Arrived Cook County Sheriff Office

PAC wasn't breathing when he was found unconscious in his car in a parking lot ... according to 911 audio obtained by TMZ.

In the call, you hear a woman say PAC was lying very still in his running vehicle ... she says she tried waking him up, but he wouldn't stir.

At first, the woman incorrectly identifies PAC as a woman ... and says he's passed out in a gray Volkswagen next to her own vehicle.

The fire department jumps on the line and asks a few questions ... including whether the woman can see PAC's chest rising and falling.

She says no, not at all -- which leads the person on the other end to conclude PAC was not breathing.

Play video content Video: AEW Star PAC Dead at 40 AEW

As you know ... PAC was found unresponsive inside his car in a CAVA restaurant parking lot in Des Plaines, Illinois, on September 27, hours after wrestling in Chicago -- and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into what caused his sudden death ... though he had no apparent injuries or suspicious markings, aside from what appeared to be saliva on the front of his shirt. Cops have told us foul play isn't suspected.

PAC had luggage in his car, and his phone was mapping him to Chicago's O'Hare Airport, presumably for his flight back to the UK.