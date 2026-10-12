Reality TV Personality Kash Shot Dead at 29, Woman Arrested

Reality TV star Kash was shot and killed in California ... just hours after sharing videos from a night out with friends ... and a woman was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

The influencer -- whose real name was Mackayla Paige -- was gunned down in downtown Oakland early Sunday morning, according to local reports.

Police say officers responded to calls of gunfire around 1:30 AM and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cops have arrested a woman from nearby Richmond in connection with the shooting, though they haven't released her identity or revealed what sparked the deadly confrontation.

Making the tragedy even more heartbreaking ... Kash posted videos to her Instagram Stories Saturday night, showing herself enjoying an evening out just hours before she was killed.

Kash appeared on several reality shows, including "Real West Coast Baddies," "RoomH8z" and "Young & Reckless."

Her cousin, Nicky Clayton, told KTVU she was in disbelief over the killing, saying Kash had big dreams of becoming famous and starting her own business.

A makeshift memorial honors Kash at the shooting scene ... and her death remains under investigation.

Kash was 29.