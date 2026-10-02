TikTok Star Brooke Eby Dead at 37 After Years-Long ALS Battle

TikTok star Brooke Eby, who built a huge following by documenting her battle with ALS and tackling the disease with humor and brutal honesty, is dead.

The ALS Network announced Brooke's death Thursday ... saying the community was mourning an "extraordinary advocate, storyteller, community builder and friend."

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Brooke was diagnosed with ALS -- also known as Lou Gehrig's disease -- in March 2022, about four years after she first began experiencing symptoms.

She quickly became known online as Limpbroozkit, sharing candid and often funny videos about living with the terminal disease ... eventually building a following of hundreds of thousands across TikTok and Instagram.

Brooke often used humor to talk about the grim realities of ALS ... once saying, "Levity is my superpower." She also used her platform to educate people about the disease and show it can affect people of any age.

Her condition worsened significantly over the past year. In 2025, Brooke said her breathing capacity had sharply declined, and by this year she was dealing with increasing trouble speaking and swallowing.

Earlier this month, Brooke revealed her speech had deteriorated so much that people were struggling to understand her ... but she continued posting and joking with followers through the progression of the disease.

Brooke also founded the nonprofit ALStogether, aimed at helping people diagnosed with ALS connect with resources, experts, caregivers, and others living with the disease.

She had previously said she hoped her videos would live on as a "visual diary" for people newly diagnosed with ALS.

Brooke was 37.