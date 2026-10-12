Christa Pike Didn't Get Emergency Care For Over 30 Minutes After Botched Execution

Christa Pike couldn't get help for quite some time after her botched execution ... a result of confusion between prison officials and first responders.

According to 911 dispatch recordings reviewed by the Associated Press, it took over half an hour for prison officials to even confirm to first responders that the call for help was legit.

Apparently, there was some confusion between the first responders and the prison officials about whether or not help was actually needed in the execution chamber ... leading to a serious delay in Christa's care.

According to AP, the first call came in at 8:40 PM ... but 23 minutes later an unidentified person on the line said it was a "false call."

At 9:11 PM, 31 minutes after the original call, prison officials confirmed the call was legit.

As you know, Christa survived 2 lethal injections during her attempted execution and was rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

Play video content Video: Christa Pike's Lawyers Call for Death Sentence to Be Commuted After Failed Execution

According to her lawyers, Christa suffered some pretty major psychological trauma in the whole ordeal.

Her attorneys confirmed Saturday that she's been released from the hospital, but is still receiving medical attention even though she's back behind bars.