'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Engaged to Kennedy Suarez

Nothing illegal going on here ... "Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte is engaged!

The actor -- best known for playing Walter "Flynn" White Jr. on the hit AMC series -- got down on one knee and asked his longtime girlfriend Kennedy Suarez to marry him ... and she said "Yes!"

He popped the question on Friday ... Kennedy's 30th birthday, People reports. The sweet moment went down at the 56th annual Dia del Sol 2025 fundraising gala benefiting the United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of San Diego. RJ has cerebral palsy and is an official ambassador for the organization.

RJ and Kennedy dated for 5 years but were friends for 10 years before that, People reports. They decided to take their relationship to the next level during a trip together, when they both realized they had grown feelings for one another.

They're not wedding-planning yet, but the actor tells People he's "thrilled" to have found his life partner and is looking forward to starting this exciting new chapter together.

While he's most known as Flynn from 'BB' ... RJ has continued acting in film and TV, most recently appearing in the 2025 drama "Westhampton." He's also heavily involved in his family's charity, The Mitte Foundation, which supports marginalized communities in Texas.