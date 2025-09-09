'Breaking Bad' Star Raymond Cruz Snapped Doing Walk of Shame After Arrest

First Look At 'Breaking Bad' Actor After Hosing Arrest

"Breaking Bad" star Raymond Cruz looked a little worse for wear after his arrest in L.A. for battery -- with his long face telling the whole story.

TMZ obtained photos of Cruz doing the walk of shame back to his Silver Lake home Monday as a shutterbug snapped photos of him. Decked out in a T-shirt and pants, Cruz gazes into the camera, clearly unhappy he's spotted after his bust earlier in the day.

As we first reported ... Cruz -- who played villain character Tuco Salamanca in "Breaking Bad" -- allegedly assaulted someone's daughter by spraying her with a garden hose while washing his car.

Our sources say ... Cruz ordered the girl to move out of the way and, when she ignored him, the actor allegedly turned her into a soggy mess on purpose.

Police were called and took Cruz into custody before later releasing him.