'Breaking Bad' Star Raymond Cruz Arrested For Spraying a Neighbor with Hose

Tough break for Raymond Cruz -- the actor who brought fan-fav villain Tuco Salamanca to life -- 'cause cops hauled him in this morning on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... someone called the police claiming Cruz assaulted their daughter -- allegedly blasting her with a garden hose.

A source familiar with the case tells TMZ ... Cruz was washing his car and asked the girl to move out of the way. When she didn't, she allegedly got sprayed and believed he did it on purpose.

The incident went down outside Cruz's home in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles.

He’s now at the station, and getting processed.

Since it's a misdemeanor arrest, the case would be handled by the L.A. City Attorney. So far, no charges have been filed. With minor infractions, the City Attorney often defers prosecution and holds an office hearing, where the alleged offender is warned and sometimes agrees to anger management courses in exchange for dropping the charges.