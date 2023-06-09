'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Dead at 52

Actor and comedian, Mike Batayeh, who "Breaking Bad" fans came to know as the manager at Gustavo's infamous laundromat has died ... TMZ has learned.

Mike's family tells us Batayeh died June 1 in his sleep of a heart attack while home in Michigan. His sister Diane says his death was very sudden, as he didn't have a history of heart issues.

A family statement about his passing reads, "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."

Mike appeared on 3 episodes from 2011 to 2012 on the award-winning AMC hit as Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat.

The laundromat, owned by Gustavo Fring served as a disguise for the meth lab where Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman turned out tons of product.

Apart from his work on "Breaking Bad," Mike was a successful comedian, traveling the globe and did voicework as well as made appearances on "The Bernie Mac Show," "Boy Meets World" and "CSI: Miami."

Mike is survived by 5 sisters, and tons of nephews and nieces ... we're told everyone is devastated.

He was only 52.