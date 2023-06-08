Pat Robertson, Broadcaster Who Tied Religion to GOP, Dead at 93

Pat Robertson, the legendary Christian philanthropist and radio broadcaster who once ran for President, has died.

According to a press release issued by the Christian Broadcasting Network ... Robertson passed away Thursday in his Virginia home as family gathered around him. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Robertson enjoyed a long illustrious career in TV, politics and religion. Decades ago, he first launched a small TV station and soon transformed himself into one of the most influential Christian commentators in the nation. He became known as both a religious leader and culture warrior.

Over the years, he founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), which was home to the immensely popular "The 700 Club." He also created the Christian Coalition, which was credited with helping bring American evangelicals to the modern Republican Party.

Robertson became a household name when he ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 1988, but lost to George H.W. Bush, who went on to become the commander and chief. Still, Robertson stayed close to politics, getting conservative Christians behind H.W.'s son, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump for their Presidential bids.