'Breaking Bad' Walter White's Underwear Hitting Auction Block

If you're lookin' to add something unique to your "Breaking Bad" collection, these screen-worn tighty-whities might be up your alley ... because they're hitting the auction block along with a bunch of other sweet pieces of memorabilia.

Propstore, one of the biggest film and TV entertainment memorabilia auction specialists, is auctioning off the iconic undergarments ... worn by the meth-making family man himself, Walter White -- iconically played by Bryan Cranston.

The all-white briefs are expected to fetch around $5K ... but it's not the only recognizable piece in the mix.

The event's full of high-ticket items -- like a pair of production-made diary pages from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," showing off a map that led Indy to the Holy Grail. The target for this is around $6K.

Also on the block are some fabulous dresses from "Dancing with the Stars" ... one worn by Lisa Rinna and another by Pamela Anderson.