'Breaking Bad' Walter White's Underwear Hitting Auction Block

'Breaking Bad' Walter White's Signature Undies ... Up For Auction, Bitch!!!
2/13/2023 12:45 AM PT
If you're lookin' to add something unique to your "Breaking Bad" collection, these screen-worn tighty-whities might be up your alley ... because they're hitting the auction block along with a bunch of other sweet pieces of memorabilia.
Propstore, one of the biggest film and TV entertainment memorabilia auction specialists, is auctioning off the iconic undergarments ... worn by the meth-making family man himself, Walter White -- iconically played by Bryan Cranston.
The all-white briefs are expected to fetch around $5K ... but it's not the only recognizable piece in the mix.
The event's full of high-ticket items -- like a pair of production-made diary pages from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," showing off a map that led Indy to the Holy Grail. The target for this is around $6K.
Also on the block are some fabulous dresses from "Dancing with the Stars" ... one worn by Lisa Rinna and another by Pamela Anderson.
The online auction opens next week and closes at the end of February -- so if you wanted to walk a mile in Walt's undies, ya better get on it!!!