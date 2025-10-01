'Breaking Bad's Raymond Cruz Won't Be Prosecuted for Spraying Woman With Hose

Raymond Cruz's "Breaking Bad" character Tuco Salamanca might've done some hard time on the show ... but, the actor won't face a day in jail for spraying his neighbor with a hose.

The L.A. City Attorney’s Office tells TMZ … after reviewing the evidence of the case, they've declined to prosecute the misdemeanor battery case against him.

Cruz's agent tells us ... the actor's relieved after finding out yesterday he's off the hook -- but, he's incredibly frustrated it ever reached this point.

RC is back at work, his agent says ... shooting a Warner Bros. movie in New York City -- which could've been impacted if the case had proceeded.

Remember ... Cruz was arrested last month after someone called the police alleging Cruz assaulted their daughter by blasting her with his hose.

Sources told us Cruz was washing his car at his home in L.A. and asked the girl to move out of the way. When she didn't, she allegedly got sprayed and believed he did it on purpose.