'Love Is Blind' Stars John Shannon and Sarah Williams Divorce

Love apparently wasn't blind enough for John Shannon and Sarah Williams ... the only couple to tie the knot on "Love Is Blind" season 11 has pulled the plug on their marriage... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Sarah filed for divorce from John in Massachusetts on June 4, citing an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage.

The docs reveal the two got married on March 27, 2025 ... but were already living apart by April 15, 2026, just over a year after saying "I do."

Sarah also wants to go back to her former name and split up their money and debts ... while asking a judge to bar John from restricting her freedom.

The news comes on the heels of Wednesday's Season 11 finale ... where John and Sarah were the only couple to make it down the aisle and actually get married, despite some rocky moments involving politics, family and their differing views on life.

Their romance wasn't exactly smooth sailing from the start ... Sarah overheard John ranking her among his bottom two women in the pods ... but they ultimately worked through the awkward moment and exchanged vows.

The Netflix reunion episode drops Sunday, so this season's sole married couple will, obviously, be in the spotlight -- but, now, fans get the bonus of seeing what kinda energy John and Sarah have now ... as exes.