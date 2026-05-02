'Love is Blind's Connor Spies and Bri McNees Break Up

It's over for "Love is Blind" Season 10 stars Brianna "Breezy" McNees and Connor Spies.

Connor ended things about 3 weeks ago, TMZ has learned. Sources say he's back in the dating game.

The pair fell head over heels for one another when they filmed the series in 2025, but fans saw them hit obstacles when they moved in with one another in Columbus, Ohio. Bri struggled with juggling their new relationship and her demanding job, and admitted she was unsure if Connor was ready for marriage.

Despite being one of the strongest couples throughout the season, they called off their wedding just days before they were set to walk down the aisle.

But, they didn't break up -- they continued their engagement once filming wrapped and confirmed they were going strong at the Season 10 reunion that aired in March.