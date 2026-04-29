Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Hang Out After Breakup

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were spotted on a walk together this week ... TMZ has learned ... but don't go jumping “heartfirst” into any rekindled romance rumors.

Witnesses tell TMZ ... the exes were seen strolling along the West Side Highway in New York City on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the country crooner and the "Outer Banks" star are still on speaking terms but their on-again, off-again relationship is currently off, and they are NOT back together.

We're told the former couple happened to be in the same city and decided to take a walk together.

As we reported ... Chase and Kelsea broke up last fall, got back together around New Year's Eve, and split again by February.