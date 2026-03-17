Chase Stokes Gets ‘Moving Forward’ Tattoo Amid Kelsea Ballerini Split

Chase Stokes just added some fresh ink to his collection of tattoos ... and the meaning behind his latest piece suggests he’s moving on after his recent split from Kelsea Ballerini, according to his tattoo artist.

Celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone -- who's the man behind the scripted piece -- tells us Chase recently stopped by his studio to catch up and get a few tattoos ... though there’s only one the actor wanted to share publicly.

The "Outer Banks" star's clean tat reads “they will judge us by our fruit" -- a line inspired by a Bible verse -- and is placed strategically on his back. We're told Chase chose this phrase as a reminder while he "moves forward" in life. According to Winterstone, Chase said he’s feeling good and enlightened about where things are currently.

It’s worth noting ... the artist tells us the two never discussed Chase’s breakup with Kelsea Ballerini during the entire appointment … suggesting Chase may already be leaving the past behind with a little help from some fresh scripture.

Winterstone says the two have been friends for years, and Chase simply reached out wanting to catch up and get some new ink. The actor got multiple tattoos during the visit, and the artist says each piece carries personal meaning.