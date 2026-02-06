Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Break Up Again

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have broken up ... and, if you're getting déjà vu by reading that, you're not alone -- but our sources say it's completely over this time.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the relationship has run its course and now it's over between the singer-songwriter and the actor.

As you know ... the two broke up in the fall -- but they got back together not long after. Our sources say the two tried to make it work, but they ultimately decided it wasn't meant to be.

We don't know when Kelsea and Chase broke up exactly ... though she showed up to the Grammys -- where she was nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album Sunday -- without him.

Ballerini and Stokes sparked romance rumors while attending a college football game together in January 2023 ... and, the following month, Ballerini shared a TikTok of Stokes in bed -- going social media official early on.

The two moved in together the following year ... but, as we mentioned, they clearly ran into some relationship troubles in late 2025.