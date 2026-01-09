Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Dog Dibs Died, Shares Emotional IG Tribute

Kelsea Ballerini is grieving a major loss -- saying goodbye to her "soul dog," Dibs -- and marking the moment with a gut-wrenching IG tribute filled with sweet, happy memories of the pup she adored.

The country singer shared the post Thursday, revealing Dibs died the day before -- adding she wouldn’t have survived the last decade of her life without him by her side, and that she truly believes they’ll find each other again in every lifetime.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kelsea shared even more heartbreaking details ... saying Dibs, who was diagnosed with cancer in August '24, spent his final days soaking up the sunshine in his backyard, surrounded by and visited by his forever people.

She closed by saying she feels like the luckiest girl in the world to have been his dog mom, calling it "the greatest gift of my life."