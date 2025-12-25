Beloved Dog Influencer Raffie Dies Suddenly on Christmas Eve

Beloved dog influencer Raffie – from the famed TikTok account "bundleofbullies" – has suddenly passed away from a heart attack ... according to his owner who was on vacation at the time of his passing.

The account’s owner Maren announced the news on TikTok, saying she is away in Austria and got the call from the doggie daycare Raffie and his siblings were staying at … and they told her in the midst of a fight with another dog, Raffie dropped dead from a heart attack.

Maren struggles to catch her breath as she says, “I never imagined that I would have to make this video” and says her other dog Pickles wanted to “attack Raffie” … leading to Raffie’s death.

She shares that the owner of the daycare immediately started CPR on Raffie, but Pickles wanted to “attack further” so Raffie’s best friend Oden stepped in to protect him – almost dying himself, but luckily was rushed to the vet and survived the incident.

Incidentally, Maren says they eventually managed to get Pickles away, but Raffie was already dead. Full of tears, Maren calls Raffie her “best friend” saying she misses him so much and “cannot live without him.”

She goes on to say, “Let’s be clear, they never do anything like that when they’re with me” and reveals that she will be on the next flight home to be with Raffie – who is currently waiting for her at a funeral home.