'Wicked Tuna' Captain Britton Shackelford Arrested After Dog Shot Dead

Britton Shackelford -- a professional fisherman who has appeared on a spin-off of the hit show "Wicked Tuna" -- has been arrested for animal cruelty ... according to authorities in North Carolina.

The boat captain was arrested last week after the Dare County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a missing animal.

After investigating, authorities determined Shackelford was "involved in the incident and discharged a firearm, resulting in the death of the animal." Sheriff's deputies arrested the 57-year-old for felony cruelty to animals and an additional misdemeanor charge.

Shackelford's being held on $7,000 bond. He appeared in court for the first time earlier today.

Britton's appeared on "Wicked Tuna: North vs South" which ran from 2014 to 2021.