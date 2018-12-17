'Wicked Tuna' Star William 'Willbilly' Hathaway Dead at 36 from Car Crash

'Wicked Tuna' Star William Hathaway Dead at 36 ... After Car Crash

William "Willbilly" Hathaway -- a featured cast member on National Geographic's "Wicked Tuna" -- has died after he was involved in a fatal car crash over the weekend.

According to local reports, Hathaway died Saturday in Salisbury, Maryland after he reportedly swerved off a remote countryside road into a ditch. Reports say Hathaway's wife told police her husband had called shortly after the accident saying he was okay, adding that someone had cut him off.

When paramedics arrived, however, he was unconscious and slumped over the center console. Hathaway was later pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital. A Facebook fundraising page has been created to help support his widowed wife and newborn daughter.

As of Monday, a reported $47,500 out of $250k had been raised.

Hathaway was part of the fishing crew on the Ocean City-based Foolish Pleasures vessel, which was featured on "Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks."

He was 36.