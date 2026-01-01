Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Confirm They're Back Together After Breakup

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are giving their love another chance.

The Outer Banks actor confirmed the reunion Wednesday, sharing a reflective Instagram post featuring several intimate photos of him and Ballerini. In the first snap, the couple embraces on a porch with their faces pressed together. Other pics show them hugging and a softer shot of Ballerini cuddling a dog in a fluffy brown coat.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Stokes got candid in the caption, writing, "Don't take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting. Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often."

He closed with a reset message ... "2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new years."

Ballerini also addressed the reconciliation on her Instagram Stories, calling the past year a "messy year for the heart." Still, she made her feelings clear, writing ... "I really love love. I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns."

She capped it off with a message to fans ... "Now go kiss your person and stop speculating," adding a kissing emoji.