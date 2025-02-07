Kelsea Ballerini Abruptly Ends Concert After 5 Songs, Postpones Tour Stops

Play video content

Kelsea Ballerini is saying "Better Luck Next Time" to a few cities on her tour ... the country singer has pulled the plug on several dates after ending a concert in New York early.

The "hole in the bottle" singer took the stage at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on Thursday evening, only to exit early after performing 5 songs ... with a member of her crew later informing fans Kelsea was "too sick" to continue.

Kelsea later confirmed her illness on her Instagram Stories, offering up a sincere apology to fans in Buffalo and vowing to reschedule Thursday's disastrous concert.

She noted ... "I am sicker than I am trying to be and I did not want to let anyone down tonight ... I just got through the first few songs and I couldn't do it. I’m so sorry but I never want to give you a half-ass show."

In addition to the Buffalo gig being derailed by KB's bout of sickness ... she announced her Pittsburgh and Toronto stops would be moved to the middle of April, too.

While this news was likely disappointing for fans, Kelsea promised to make the wait "so worth it" in the long run. She also shouted out one fan, who made her a sweet pillow ... which she snuggled to sleep while she got on the mend.

Kelsea's illness comes days after she attended the 2025 Grammys with boyfriend Chase Stokes ... and lost the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award to Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus.