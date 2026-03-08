Kelsea Ballerini's Exes, Chase Stokes & Morgan Evans, Feud Over Divorce Comments

Kelsea Ballerini's got the ex-factor! Her ex-boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, is ex-changing words with Kelsea's ex-husband, Morgan Evans ... all over some comments Morgan made about their divorce.

So, this is apparently what started it ... Morgan said he was surprised when he found out Kelsea wanted a split during an interview on Bobby Bones' podcast, 'The BobbyCast.'

Chase took issue with Morgan's first public comments about the divorce, commenting, "This is about the most pathetic excuse of masculinity I've ever seen. Get a f***ing life," under a clip from the podcast.

But the host, Bobby, said he thought Morgan came off well in the interview. Bobby defended Morgan, describing him as being "very kind in his description and his version of events."

Morgan later responded on Instagram with a series of photos depicting him doing things like carrying a small refrigerator and chopping wood, writing, "Feeling pretty masculine today."

And we don't know how Chase feels about the jab, but Bobby loved it.

"I laughed," Bobby commented underneath the post.