Kelsea Ballerini Not Dating Craig Conover After Instagram Rumor

Kelsea Ballerini and Craig Conover are not dating ... TMZ has learned, despite an Instagram-fueled rumor claiming with "good authority" the two are an item.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us there's absolutely no truth to the claim the country singer and Bravo's "Southern Charm" star are romantically together.

The viral claim sparked confusion fast, especially as old clips of the two began circulating again.

Back in 2014, a young Ballerini popped up on "Southern Charm" season 2, briefly bidding on a charity "date" with Conover ... a moment she now jokes still "haunts" her.

In the resurfaced clip, she's part of a charity auction involving Craig ... but as she's since explained, she didn't even know she was being filmed at the time.

Kelsea says she was on Radio Tour, performing at an event on a boat, when producers worked her into the scene. The "date" with Craig was auctioned off and ultimately won by a fan -- not her.

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Kelsea previously dated "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes since 2023, while Craig was previously linked to his former co-star, Paige DeSorbo.