Paige DeSorbo Slams Rumors She Cheated on Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo is calling baloney on those "baseless" rumors that she cheated on Craig Conover during their three-year relationship.

The "Summer House" star hit back at the gossip on her "Giggly Squad" podcast Monday ... saying she did not emotionally or physically cheat on her ex ... and even called him out for refusing to defend her name.

Paige also cleared up the timeline of their 2024 split ... revealing they officially broke up Thanksgiving weekend but didn't go public with the news. In fact ... she was even okay with Craig acting like they were together while doing press for "Southern Charm" in the weeks that followed.

The Bravo star says she decided to go public with the breakup news when Craig began "presenting himself as single." She claims she warned her ex-lover about her plan ... but says he ignored her text. Remember ... she announced the end of their relationship on the Dec. 30 episode of her podcast -- completely shocking fans.