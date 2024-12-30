Reality TV Star Paige DeSorbo Announces Breakup With Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo and her longtime boyfriend Craig Conover are officially through ... breaking up after three years of dating.

The "Southern Charm" star and influencer announced the news on her "Giggly Squad" podcast ... saying in no uncertain terms that the two are no longer together -- and, she really wasn't expecting it to end.

Listen to the clip yourself ... Paige says she didn't go into the relationship worrying about how it would end -- and, she and Craig have both been navigating their split privately with friends and family.

Paige explains nothing bad happened between her and Craig -- no cheating or anything like that -- and she believes she'll still remain friends with Craig.

PD says her breakup came from a place of honesty ... sitting down and having a mature conversation with Craig about what each of them wanted and deciding their visions for the future differed too drastically.

Paige and Craig started dating back in 2021 ... though rumors have swirled for months that the two had broken up because of the distance between them -- with DeSorbo living in New York and Conover living in South Carolina.

In the trailer for the new season of "Summer House," DeSorbo noted this breakup was possible ... telling costar Ciara Miller, "Me and Craig are gonna break up, and everything I have will, like, go away."