'Love Is Blind' Star Stew Says He Has No Recollection Of Cringeworthy Reveal

I Have No Recollection Of What I Said Before Awkward Reveal

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"Love Is Blind" star Scott "Stew" Stewart has owned up to how he came across on the show ... but he also claims he has "no recollection" of what he said before he was ultimately rejected.

Speaking with the "TMZ Podcast" ... Stew said that he 100 percent believes Jacqueline "Jax" Guelli's decision to call off their engagement had nothing to do with his looks.

In case you missed it ... Stew, a 34-year-old engineering director, proposed to Jax on the show sight unseen in the pods.

After the show's big, face-to-face reveal ... Jax left the show abruptly without offering Stew an explanation in person. The result was an excruciatingly awkward moment where the crew had to tell him he was no longer engaged.

Stew tells us how the two reconnected back in Boston ... and how Jax told him that she started experiencing cold feet after his proposal and just got overwhelmed.

He also admits to being "so self-conscious" ... with all the lights and cameras on him during the now-viral reveal.

Admitting to coming across as a bit of a "douche" in certain moments of the show ... Scott said he completely understands where Jax was coming from.

As you know ... Jax later met up with Stew to apologize ... and the two are now genuine friends.