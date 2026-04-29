'Love Is Blind: Argentina' Star Sentenced To 15 Years For Trying To Kill Ex-Wife

Locked Up 15 Years for Trying to Kill Ex-Wife

Former "Love Is Blind: Argentina" star Santiago Martínez is headed to prison for 15 years after being sentenced for trying to kill his ex-wife, Emily Ceco -- whom he met and married on the show back in 2024.

According to Argentine outlet A24, Martínez got the sentence in March ... after Ceco pulled the plug on plans to remarry him in Feb. 2025, alleging he’d been physically abusing her and left her with a black eye.

He was ultimately convicted of attempted murder, repeated assault and unlawful detention -- while Ceco was granted a restraining order.

Ceco later spoke out on Televisión Pública, saying, "He tried to kill me," recalling how he choked her and tried to smother her with a pillow.