Nicki Minaj Tears Into NY Governor Kathy Hochul, Calls Her 'Vile' and 'Wicked'

Nicki Minaj is taking her beef with Democrats to a whole new level ... absolutely unloading on New York Governor Kathy Hochul ... calling her an "evil woman" as the state's race for governor heats up.

The rapper went scorched earth on Hochul in a series of posts on X Wednesday ... declaring the Democratic Party should essentially give up on the governor ahead of Tuesday's election.

"Kathy Hochul is an evil woman," Nicki wrote ... warning that even if Hochul wins reelection, she'll be trouble for her own party.

And Nicki didn't stop there ... adding, "She will not escape God's wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance."

The rapper then turned her attention to Hochul's controversial 2024 comments about Black children in the Bronx not knowing what a computer is ... tearing into the governor and urging Black and Christian voters to reject her.

Nicki went full caps lock, calling Hochul a "VILE WICKED CURSE OF A WOMAN" ... before throwing her support behind Hochul's Republican challenger, Bruce Blakeman, writing, "Vote BLAKEMAN!"

For context, Hochul previously apologized for the computer remarks, saying she misspoke and was trying to highlight the lack of access to technology in underserved communities.

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But Hochul wasn't about to let Nicki's verbal smackdown slide ... firing back at the rapper Wednesday and suggesting she's spending too much time online.

"Maybe she oughta get outside and get offline a little more," Hochul told reporters ... adding Nicki should stop attending President Trump's rallies because they're "poisoning your mind."

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Blakeman also jumped into the drama, telling Nicki he's got the U-Haul ready ... and declaring it's time to fire the governor.

Nicki has become an increasingly vocal Trump supporter, even appearing alongside POTUS earlier this week at a Michigan rally.