Russell Brand's Wife Stoic As She Leaves Court After He Gets 10 Years in Prison

Russell Brand is headed to prison for more than a decade ... and his wife was spotted making her way out of court after hearing the devastating news.

Laura Brand was photographed leaving London's Southwark Crown Court Monday, surrounded by a swarm of photographers as she made her way toward a waiting vehicle.

Wearing sunglasses, a gray turtleneck and a dark pinstripe coat, Laura kept her head down as she navigated the crowd, with several people appearing to help clear a path.

The photos come not long after Russell showed concern for his wife inside the courtroom ... turning toward Laura as he entered the dock and asking, "Are you ok?"

As TMZ previously reported ... Laura appeared nervous before the sentencing, taking deep breaths while holding hands with two friends seated beside her.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

Russell was ultimately sentenced to 10 years and 6 months behind bars after being convicted last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Laura has stood by her husband throughout his legal troubles ... previously calling him a wonderful father and an "amazing, attentive husband."

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And she's not the only family member backing him ... Russell's father, Ron Brand, lashed out at reporters outside the courthouse Monday, questioning the justice system and suggesting it's possible the jury was corrupt.