Katy Perry Called Russell Brand 'Very Controlling' Years Before His Conviction

Katy Perry wasn't exactly singing Russell Brand's praises after their marriage went up in flames ... and now her past comments about the comedian are resurfacing following his rape and sexual assault conviction.

Katy called her ex-husband "very controlling" in a 2013 interview with Vogue, claiming Russell wasn't a fan of her being the boss while she was on tour.

She also admitted she initially blamed herself for their divorce until she discovered what she called "the real truth" about their breakup. Katy never spilled the details, saying she was keeping that information locked away for a rainy day.

And that's not all ... an awkward 2010 red carpet interview featuring the former lovebirds is making the rounds again.

Moment Russell Brand flashes card saying 'obey' to Katy Perry on Oscars red carpet after she disagrees with him - as she prepares to 'reveal secrets about her "dark marriage" to convicted rapist' https://t.co/VfxXuyWZTz @Thatsthebad

In the clip, Katy calls Russell out for pretending he'd watched the Oscars, prompting him to tell her not to swear. He then appears to flash a small badge reading "Obey" ... which certainly hits differently now.

During her Vogue interview, Katy also recalled Russell making jokes about her during one of his comedy shows ... apparently unaware she was sitting in the audience.

The former couple tied the knot in 2010, but their romance fizzled fast. Russell famously informed Katy he was filing for divorce via text message in December 2011.

Katy Perry saying, "I hope my ex isn't here. He should be in jail," makes sense now. https://t.co/u16OppTMlc @I_amMukhtar

And Katy wasn't exactly holding back earlier this year either ... during a July concert in England, a fan asked her to act out her reaction to seeing her ex, prompting the singer to joke, "I hope my ex isn't here. He should be in jail!"