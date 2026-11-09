Ole Miss Racist Video: ACLU of Mississippi Investigating Complaints

The fallout from the racist video involving University of Mississippi students is growing ... with the ACLU of Mississippi now reviewing complaints about the disturbing incident.

Candi Richardson, Director of Communications & Community Relations for the ACLU of Mississippi, tells TMZ ... "We have received complaints about this incident and are looking into them, as we do with all such complaints."

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

Richardson also pointed to federal civil rights protections that require schools to take action when racial harassment creates a hostile environment for students.

She noted schools could violate federal law if they are aware of racial harassment and fail to take appropriate steps to stop it.

Richardson also pointed to Ole Miss' own policies against racial discrimination, saying the incident could potentially violate those rules.

However, the ACLU has not determined whether any laws were violated.

As we previously reported, three white female students were captured on Ring camera walking past an apartment shared by three black students Friday.

Two of the women appeared to make monkey noises and gestures toward the apartment door, while the third walked by without participating.

One of the residents, Jakiyra Metcalf, posted the footage on TikTok and later claimed the women were her upstairs neighbors.