Tan Mom Claims ICE Agents Nearly Arrested Her Because of Dark Tan

Play video content Video: Tan Mom Light Tan Up

Patricia "Tan Mom" Krentcil claims she nearly ended up in handcuffs after an encounter with ICE agents ... and she believes her famously dark tan made her a target.

During a recent episode of her "Light Tan Up" podcast with friend and co-host Adam Barta and guest Tom Arnold, Tan Mom recalled walking out of a restaurant with her girlfriend when she says ICE agents stopped her and questioned whether she was an American citizen.

Patricia says she told the agents she was a U.S. citizen ... but claims the situation nearly escalated to the point where she was going to be handcuffed and taken away, all because of her dark complexion.

She says she had no idea where the agents might have taken her and admits the encounter was terrifying.

Despite being frightened, Tan Mom says she stood her ground and ultimately managed to get out of the situation without being detained.

Patricia isn't holding back when it comes to her feelings about the alleged encounter ... calling ICE racist and slamming President Donald Trump, who she says supports "all of this nonsense."