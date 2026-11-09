49ers And Raiders Game: Vicious Fan Fights at Stadium Leads to 11 Arrests

The brutal fights between 49ers and Raiders fans ended with 11 people being arrested at the stadium, TMZ has learned.

The Santa Clara Police Department tells TMZ that, in addition to the arrests, a total of 45 people were ejected from Levi’s Stadium at Sunday’s game.

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Several videos of the fights were posted on social media, showing several people joining in on the action in the stands.

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The police tell TMZ that officers responded to each incident of fan-on-fan violence. While some arrests were made, “Some of the fights officers responded to involved victims who were not willing to cooperate with the police investigations.”