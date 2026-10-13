Buffalo Bills Captain Bradley Chubb Gets Into Ugly Fight With L.A. Rams' Alaric Jackson on Video

Gets Punched In The Face By Rams Player

Buffalo Bills Captain Bradley Chubb clashed with Los Angeles Rams player Alaric Jackson after Monday night's game ... and the nasty altercation was captured on video.

Alaric Jackson threw a punch at Bradley Chubb after Bills-Rams. https://t.co/diJunklKBe @espn

Check it out ... Chubb is standing midfield with members of both teams after the Bills beat the Rams in overtime 37-34.

Suddenly, Jackson -- an offensive lineman -- storms up to Chubb and gets right in his face as the two exchange words. Then Jackson punches Chubb in the face, prompting others to jump in and hold the two men back.

After the incident, Chubb told the California Post that he just let the other player take a swing at him and he just "chilled." Chubb -- an outside linebacker -- refused to identify his attacker, saying the cameras would ultimately ID the man.

He also said he was ready for next week's game against the Arizona Cardinals, adding, “You see I’m smiling.”