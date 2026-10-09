Brett Favre, Ted Cruz, Dan Campbell Remember Late NFL legend Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka transcended sports ... so it's no surprise that famous fans from across the country, from football to politics, are paying homage to the Hall of Famer.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he "loved" Ditka, and recalled a hilarious pre-draft interview where the meeting room was "full of smoke."

"I mean, you can hardly even see him, you just see this image off in the corner, this little lamp, and smoke everywhere, and he's got that big fat cigar," the TE turned coach told media from practice.

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As awe-struck as Campbell was, he says, "It was one of the best times of my life and one of the most intimidating times of my life, sitting across from Mike Ditka."

Pat McAfee chimed in, too, remembering the Super Bowl champion as a man who "will smoke a cigar, will crack a joke, will tell you the truth, and will be remembered forever."

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz also showed love to the football great, who spent years as a player and coach in Dallas.

"Mike Ditka was a giant of American football, and he will always have a special place in Texas football history."

Legendary Packers QB Brett Favre put aside one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports to show respect to the coach.

"My condolences to the Ditka family and to all Bear fans on the passing of Coach Mike Ditka. It was truly an honor to play against you and your teams. Now rest in peace and God Bless you Coach."

Ditka and the Bears parted ways in 1992, and they've largely struggled since ... but things have changed with the arrival of head coach Ben Johnson, who has gotten the team back to their winning ways -- which Mike created.

"As far as I'm concerned, Coach Ditka is the gold standard in terms of this place. He's a legend around here as a player, as a coach. His impact is still being felt to this day, and as the head coach of the Bears, I feel humbled to be in that same chair he was once in. It's a sad day."

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also expressed his condolences, saying ... “Da Coach was not only an icon in Chicago, but the entire football world.”