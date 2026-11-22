Jaylen Harrell -- a defensive end on the Tennessee Titans -- has been hospitalized following a car crash ... and police claim he allegedly assaulted a rideshare driver before the collision.

The Tampa PD are investigating the crash after alleging that while Jaylen was a passenger in the car, "he reportedly assaulted the driver while the vehicle was in motion" in Tampa Friday morning ... ESPN reported.

Police claim the driver swerved as a result, struck another car before hitting a pole ... sending Harrell into the windshield, causing him to lose consciousness.

Harrell has since been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries ... and the Titans have said that he "remains in the hospital and continues to receive care," per Fox News.

It's unclear what his current medical status is ... while the rideshare driver only suffered minor injuries, according to cops.