Play video content Video: Toddler Found Alive After 7 Hours Missing in Arizona Desert Pinal County Sheriff's Office

A scary story had a happy ending in Arizona ... when a missing 2-year-old was found alive in the desert wearing nothing but a diaper ... 7 hours after she disappeared from home.

Search volunteer Jay Stewart found the missing toddler just after midnight Wednesday, about 2 miles from her Eloy home. She had been last seen in her yard around 5 PM.

He told ABC15 ... "To find that little scared child, the way she popped out of that bush, it was. I'll never forget it the rest as long as I live."

Video shows the moment Jay handed the little girl over to the cops after rescuing her ... and it's pretty heroic.

Pinal County Sheriff Ross Teeple says ... "This is a large family of kids. One of them walked away. Turns out she was a two-year-old child wearing nothing but a diaper. I mean, she didn't even have shoes on, guys."

Over 75 law enforcement officers across various agencies joined in the search for the terrified toddler, but Jay -- a neighbor -- was ultimately the one who found her.

He said ... "I leaned over looking under these bushes, thinking she might be laying down because it was cold."

Jay recalled ... "And when I leaned over one time, and I'm calling her name... and behind me to my left, I hear something that didn't even sound human. It was probably a relief, or fright, or whatever."

He said she'd been sitting in the dirt, adding ... "I grabbed her and picked her up, and then she was like clinging to me, so tight, so tight."

Teeple said they had to act fast because of the desert weather ... "It's Arizona. We're all familiar with the heat, but we forget in the wintertime that very remote areas like this can get extremely cold very fast."

He added ... "And she's a small body producing very little heat, so the drones with the heat signatures could not pick up anything. So this was people had to go out in foot and go out and search for the this young little girl."