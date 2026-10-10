Woah Vicky Says Her Mom Has Been Found After Going Missing For Weeks

Woah Vicky says her mom is safe and sound after going missing for a couple of weeks ... and, though she admits they have their issues, Vicky says the news has moved her to tears.

The influencer posted the heartfelt message Saturday ... just a couple of days after telling fans she hasn't heard from her mom, Carla, in more than two weeks and asking them to contact the police if they know anything that could help.

She wrote on X, "Thank u all for your prayers and calls. We found my mom. I am crying with joy. We got our issues but mom is mom."

As we reported ... Vicky said she hadn't heard from her mom after she was previously arrested for a misdemeanor battery charge in Miami on Sept. 25. Officers say they observed bruises on the alleged victim's arms.

A missing persons report was filed in Miami Thursday night, cops told us. It's unclear if the police found Carla or if she finally got in touch with Woah Vicky after seeing her concern online.