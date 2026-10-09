Woah Vicky Says Her Mom Has Been Missing For Two Weeks

Woah Vicky says her mom, Carla, has been missing for weeks ... she's asking the public for any information they may have ... and cops are investigating.

The influencer shared a missing poster with a photo of herself and her mom ... claiming her family hasn't heard from Carla in about two weeks.

It sounds like Carla vanished after recently traveling by bus from Atlanta to Miami to see Vicky ... and the family is "urgently seeking information" regarding her whereabouts and safety.

It's so serious, in fact, that a note on the missing poster instructs anyone with information to call the cops ASAP.

Police in Miami tell TMZ ... a missing person's report was generated Thursday morning and cops are investigating.

Vicky also said she "went to jail for fighting with my mom" in Florida two weeks ago, and when she got out of custody, she couldn't get in contact with her mom. She says her mother's phone appears to be off.

TMZ confirmed Vicky was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Miami on Sept. 25 after cops were called for a report of a woman claiming she had been assaulted by her daughter and needed help retrieving her belongings.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the woman claimed she was staying with her daughter for 5 days while visiting, and her daughter assaulted her by placing her hands around her neck. Cops say Vicky told them there was an argument but denied assaulting her mother.

Police say they saw bruises on the alleged victim's arms.