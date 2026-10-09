ICE Agent Shoots Man in Front of 5-Year-old Boy in New York City

An ICE agent in New York City shot a man in the neck Thursday evening ... and a 5-year-old boy believed to be his son watched it all go down ... and now Mayor Zohran Mamdani is saying the Trump administration is "terrorizing our city."

Oscar Belgal -- a 28-year-old man -- was shot in the neck after a federal immigration agent fired 7 rounds into his car, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The shooting took place in the Marble Hill area of New York City, the northernmost Manhattan neighborhood ... the child was not injured in the gunfire.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an undocumented immigrant with a criminal record.

DHS claims this individual has connections with the Trinitarios -- a Dominican gang -- and Commissioner Tisch says he'd previously been arrested twice -- on a 2023 robbery charge and a 2025 criminal sale of a controlled substance. While the 2025 case is still pending, he previously pled guilty to the lesser charge of fourth-degree larceny in the 2023 case.

Homeland Security admits an ICE officer shot a man while trying to make an arrest. The feds say agents then "immediately rendered aid." The man was rushed to a local hospital. Tisch says NYPD became involved when officers in the area heard the gunshots.

Play video content Video: ICE Protests Break Out In NYC Following A Shooting Of a Civilian Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful

Protests broke out after the shooting ... and CBS News reports 5 people were arrested.