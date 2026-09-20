ICE Shoots and Wounds Man in Austin

ICE agents have shot and injured a man in Austin, Texas ... and investigators are being tight lipped about the altercation.

Sunday afternoon, a man -- whose name, age, and race have not been revealed -- was shot, injured, and transported to a local hospital, this according to a press conference given by Austin officials.

City officials made it clear that the Austin Police Department was not involved in the incident -- and Mayor Kirk Watson also emphasized that he is "not happy at all" about the fact that there was a shooting involving someone who "purports to be law enforcement."

Mayor Watson said in the press conference that the victim was transferred to the hospital and remains in serious, but stable condition.

A large police presence remains at the scene in North Austin where the shooting occurred.

The Chief of Police Lisa Davis assured Austinites the police, EMS, and the mayor's office are all demanding answers about what occurred leading up to the shooting. EMS Chief Rob Luckritz said that although they were not on the scene at the time of the shooting, they arrived within three and a half minutes.

Rep. Greg Casar spoke, saying "ICE has not been truthful" in the investigations in other shootings -- asking for transparency in the investigation of this shooting.