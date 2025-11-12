Woah Vicky Stuns in Brazil With Blue Thong Bikini ... Look Back at It!

Victoria Waldrip's latest vacay hot shots will have you screamin' "Woah Vicky!" The 25-year-old -- who indeed goes by 'Woah Vicky' -- hit Brazil for some fun in the sun, and she's makin' a splash 💦!

One of her photo-ops included a stop at a stunning waterfall. The internet star held the Brazilian flag just below her whale tail!

Go coconuts over photos like this one too ... she's havin' the time of her life seen posing next to a red-hot bike ... vroom vroom!